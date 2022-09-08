Weather

Beautiful day with rain returning this weekend

A comfortable start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with loads of sunshine! Should be another beautiful day with highs in the lower 80s with mainly sunny skies! Lows will fall to the lower 60s. It’ll be a great end to the week with lots of sunshine for you Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain returns this weekend with highs remaining in the lower 80s Saturday. Expect to see scattered rain chances most of the day with a cold front moving through the state. Gulf moisture will mix in with a cold still tracking through the state Sunday. This will continue to give us rain chances Sunday throughout the day. Highs will cool just a little to the upper 70s Sunday.

Rain chances will continue through the first half of next week with scattered rain Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be below the seasonal high in the mid 70s. Drier as we head through mid week with highs in the lower 80s.