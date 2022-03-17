Weather

Beautiful St. Patrick’s Day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect a cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and clear skies. It should be another stunning day with highs warming to the mid 70s and a partly cloudy sky. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 50s.

The end of week holds some changes with a cold front that will slide through the state late. We could still see a few stray sprinkles during the day with a better chance of showers and storms later on in the evening. There is a severe weather threat with a marginal risk across the metro area while there is a slight risk is across southern portions of the state. Highs will top out in the lower 60s.

Showers will continue through the day Saturday with highs cooling with most in the lower 50s. Luckily temperatures make a quick rebound with most spots in the lower 60s. Highs will trend warmer with highs in the lower to mid 60s with shower and storm chances arriving midweek next week!