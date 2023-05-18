Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Beautiful Thursday, rain returns Friday

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pleasant conditions continue as temperatures continue to warm. A brief shot of rain moves in before we head into the weekend.

Thursday:

We’re still dealing with a bit of haze and smoke in the upper atmosphere form wildfires in Canada. No impact is expected at the surface, but again we should see some beautiful colors for daybreak. Winds will shift to the south this afternoon which should tone down the overhead smoke. Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Thursday night:

Quiet, clear and not as cool. Lows fall to the mid 50s.

Friday:

Clouds will increase through the late morning hours. A cold front will swing through the state, sparking showers with a few thunderstorms for the late afternoon/early evening hours. Rain should completely be out of the state during the early overnight hours.

Highs top out in the mid/upper 70s.

Weekend:

No problems weather wise this weekend. We will be a bit cooler, but still quite comfortable on Saturday with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will warm on Sunday with highs pushing close to 80°.

8 day forecast:

Very quiet pattern with warming temperatures on tap for the first half of the week. Temperatures will hover around 80° for the first half of the week – some mid 80s possible by late week.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pleasant Thursday, tracking next weather...
Weather Blog /
Quiet weather mid-week. Rain returns...
Weather /
Dry and bright through midweek,...
Weather Blog /
Rain returns for some Tuesday
Weather /
Canada wildfire smoke could create...
Weather Stories /
More rain ahead for Tuesday,...
Weather Blog /
FEMA disaster recovery center revisits...
Indiana News /
Cooler temps with showers to...
Weather /