Beautiful Thursday, rain returns Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pleasant conditions continue as temperatures continue to warm. A brief shot of rain moves in before we head into the weekend.

Thursday:

We’re still dealing with a bit of haze and smoke in the upper atmosphere form wildfires in Canada. No impact is expected at the surface, but again we should see some beautiful colors for daybreak. Winds will shift to the south this afternoon which should tone down the overhead smoke. Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Thursday night:

Quiet, clear and not as cool. Lows fall to the mid 50s.

Friday:

Clouds will increase through the late morning hours. A cold front will swing through the state, sparking showers with a few thunderstorms for the late afternoon/early evening hours. Rain should completely be out of the state during the early overnight hours.

Highs top out in the mid/upper 70s.

Weekend:

No problems weather wise this weekend. We will be a bit cooler, but still quite comfortable on Saturday with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will warm on Sunday with highs pushing close to 80°.

8 day forecast:

Very quiet pattern with warming temperatures on tap for the first half of the week. Temperatures will hover around 80° for the first half of the week – some mid 80s possible by late week.