Beautiful weather continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet conditions roll on for much of the second half of the work week. Showers return to the forecast heading into the holiday weekend.

Tonight:

Quiet and clear conditions heading into the overnight, making for nice, cool temperatures. Lows fall to the middle 50s.

Thursday:

Another beautiful day on tap, with wall to wall sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 70s to around 80°.

8 day forecast:

A weak frontal system will settle across the Midwest starting Friday, with a chance for a few showers and storms. At this point, precipitation chances look relatively low. Same thing as we head into the holiday weekend, with mostly dry conditions for Saturday, and only low chances for rain on Sunday. Labor Day has a low chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.