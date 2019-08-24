Beautiful weekend on tap

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pleasant weather rolls on for the weekend. Rain chances return early next week.

Today:

After a beautiful Friday, high pressure remains in control, keeping us sunny, dry and comfortable. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s later this afternoon.

Tonight:

Clear and cool conditions for another night, with overnight lows dipping to the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday:

Another really nice day. We may see a few clouds rolling in for the afternoon, and with more of a southerly flow, temperature will likely warm just a bit to the lower 80s by the afternoon hours.

8 day forecast:

A few isolated showers will roll into the area by very late Sunday night. A couple rounds of rain move through to open the work week, as a frontal system moves through the state Sunday night into Monday, bringing showers and storms. A cold front on Tuesday should bring widespread shower activity to the area with a few storms as well. The rest of the week looks dry and cooler, with highs running a good 5°-10° below average heading into the holiday weekend.