Beautiful weekend on tap

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pleasant weather rolls on for the weekend. Rain chances return early next week.

Today:

After a beautiful Friday, high pressure remains in control, keeping us sunny, dry and comfortable. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s later this afternoon.

Tonight:

Clear and cool conditions for another night, with overnight lows dipping to the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday:

Another really nice day. We may see a few clouds rolling in for the afternoon, and with more of a southerly flow, temperature will likely warm just a bit to the lower 80s by the afternoon hours.

8 day forecast:

A few isolated showers will roll into the area by very late Sunday night. A couple rounds of rain move through to open the work week, as a frontal system moves through the state Sunday night into Monday, bringing showers and storms. A cold front on Tuesday should bring widespread shower activity to the area with a few storms as well. The rest of the week looks dry and cooler, with highs running a good 5°-10° below average heading into the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK