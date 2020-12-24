Bitterly cold for Christmas Day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You needed those heavy warm layers as you headed out the door today as it was a cold one with breezy winds and flurries. If you think it is cold now, we are tracking even colder temperatures going into Christmas Day.

Thursday night: Expect a very cold night as flurries will continue to be possible through tonight. Lows will dip into the upper single digits to low teens. Breezy winds will make it feel like near zero at times.

Christmas Day: We will wake up to the coldest air of the season with flurries possible in the morning hours. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy by the afternoon hours.

Bundle up if you are heading out as highs will only top out in the upper teens to low 20s. Wind chill values early in the day will be below zero for some areas across the state.

Weekend: Temperatures will quickly rebound to around average for this time of the year for our Saturday. More sunshine will work its way into the area as highs will climb into the mid 30s. Cloud cover will partially build back in Sunday as temperatures look to return to the 40s. Rain showers are possible in the afternoon and evening hours. We can’t rule out a rain/snow mix late.

8 Day Forecast: Snow showers are possible Monday morning with highs returning back to the 30s. More chances for a rain/snow mix are in place Wednesday and Thursday (New Year’s Eve) as we close the year 2020. New Year’s Day (Friday) looks to be cold with highs in the low 30s with dry conditions.