Weather

Blast of cold air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the mid to lower teens. Expect to see a bright afternoon with sunshine and highs climbing to the warmest we see all week with most spots in the lower 40s. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 30s. Thursday is looking quiet with highs in the upper 30s.

We could potentially see our next winter weather maker Thursday, bringing in a chance for some snow. The snow will fall mainly during the morning hours and as of right now, accumulation look minor. We see most of the snow during the morning drive. Most spots will be around 1-2 inches while southern Indiana could see closer to 3 or 4. It should be a cold day too, with highs topping out in the lower 20s. Lows early Friday morning will plummet to the single digits with feel like temperatures falling below zero and winds gusting around 40-50 mph. Highs will top out in the upper teens.

We’ll see a quick turn around by the weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday returning near or slightly above the seasonal high. We have our next chance of snow and rain Sunday. Early next week starts on a cold note with highs in the lower 30s through Tuesday.