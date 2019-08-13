Briefly more comfortable before heat returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heat and humidity will dial back a bit before 90s make a return for the weekend.

Tonight:

Any leftover isolated showers that have been around should fade once the sun goes down. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions, with overnight lows falling to the middle and upper 60s.

Wednesday:

A relatively quiet day on tap. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions, but can’t rule out a few isolated showers and storms popping for the afternoon hours.

Highs top out in the lower to middle 80s.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures and humidity take a step back briefly for the second half of the week, with very comfortable conditions Thursday and Friday. Can’t rule out a spotty shower Thursday afternoon, but many areas/hours will be dry.

Next waves will move in for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday provide us with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Heat will also build, as we surge close to 90° for the weekend.