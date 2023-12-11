Bright, but chilly start to the week



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Slightly below average temps to open the week. Warmer days ahead closer to the weekend.

Monday:

High pressure, stretching over much of the central portions of the country is really flexing its muscle early this week. We should see gradual clearing of the skies later this morning. Today will be dry, but chilly thanks to a northwest flow. Highs only hit the upper 30s/lower 40s this afternoon.

Monday night:

Area of high pressure continues to settle overhead. Expect mainly clear conditions near normal overnight lows, falling to the upper 20s/lower 30s.

Tuesday:

A dry cold front, making its way from the upper Midwest, brings southerly winds and a quick shot of slightly warmer temperatures. Highs top out in the mid/upper 40s, with a few areas sliding into the 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday:

The cold front passes through, bringing a shot of colder temperatures. Lows Tuesday night will dip into the mid 20s. Highs Wednesday hit the upper 30s and lower 40s.

8 day forecast:

Thursday unfolds beneath partly cloudy skies, and highs back to the mid 40s. The prelude to the weekend arrives with a breeze, as winds pick up their pace to 15-20 mph. Despite the brisk winds, temperatures remain mild, with highs in the mid-40s. Cloudy conditions to open the weekend, but we should be dry. Sunday looks to provide breaks in the cloud cover. Both days will be mild, with highs near 50°.

Long term – a bit of a cool down as a trough digs in for Monday of next week, but many signals point to another mild stretch setting up as we gear closer to the Christmas holiday weekend.