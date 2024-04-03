Chilly, blustery and wet Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain will mix with snow at times for the next couple of days.



This morning:



In the wake of our powerhouse system on Tuesday, much colder temperatures have settled in much of central Indiana for our Wednesday morning. Lots of cloud cover and blustery winds are also here to start our morning.

Wednesday:

An area of low pressure to the north will continue to spin and bring down scattered rain and, at times, snow or grapple chances throughout the region as we head into the afternoon hours. No accumulation is expected.

Meanwhile, high temperatures are likely to only make it to the lower 40s if we are lucky. Blustery winds gusting around 30 to 40 mph will be likely through much of the day.

Wednesday night:

Overnight, the surface low moves over the state. This will likely spark a few scattered light snow showers, which will not accumulate. Winds will remain gusty, going up to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will hold into the mid- and upper 30s through the overnight.

Thursday:

Thursday will be another very chilly day, windy at times as well. Scattered snow showers will be likely early in the morning, and we will likely see a transition over to scattered rain showers for the remainder of the day. High temperatures only top out into the mid-40s for Thursday afternoon.

Friday:

Friday will be a brighter day, but still on the chilly side. Highs will flirt with 50° for the afternoon hours. Be advised of the potential for freezing temperatures heading into Friday night.

This weekend:

The weekend does appear to be warmer. As we roll into Saturday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs back to the mid-50s. An upper-level system will slide into the region on Sunday and likely bring some scattered rain chances to the area for the afternoon and evening hours, with highs into the mid and upper 50s.

8 day forecast:

There are still some questions about how long the Sunday system will hang on in terms of bringing cloud cover to the region for Monday and the solar eclipse. Right now, we are going with partly to mostly cloudy skies for much of Monday. We do feel pretty confident in the much warmer temperatures heading into Monday and beyond, with highs near 70° and numbers that should hold into the low 70s through the middle of next week.