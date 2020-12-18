Cloud cover and showers return for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to enjoy some welcome sunshine to end the workweek on a bright note!

Friday night: A warmer night is ahead as some cloud cover will build back in overnight. Lows will hold steady in the low 30s.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies will return to our area ahead of the possibility for scattered rain showers through Saturday afternoon and evening.

Highs will top out in the low 40s.

Sunday: We look to dry out for the second half of the weekend as skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will rise into the upper 40s.

Trending Headlines

8 Day Forecast: We may see a slight rain/snow mix to kick off the new workweek next week. Highs will then continue to warm into the mid to upper 40s by Wednesday before our next system moves in. An arctic air blast with more precipitation chances will swing in as we approach Christmas Day. Rain will change to snow in the latter half of Wednesday with flurries possible on Christmas Eve. High temperatures will only rise into the 20s for Christmas Day.