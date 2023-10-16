Cloudy and cool start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will run 5-10° below average to start the week.

This morning:

A weak upper level trough is working through the state, sparking some light showers from north to south. Meanwhile the state is dealing with mainly overcast conditions.

Temperatures are holding in the mid/upper 40s.

Monday:

Steady showers should move south of the state around daybreak. Clouds will hang tough for the remainder of the day, and temperatures will run cool, with highs in the mid 50s.

Monday night:

Mostly cloudy and cool conditions, with lows falling to the mid 40s.

Tuesday:

Clouds look to hang around for much of the day, however we should see at least a few rays of sunshine by late in the day. Temperatures should be a touch warmer as well, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday:

Sunshine returns and temperatures will warm to near normal levels for this time of year, topping out in the mid 60s.

8 day forecast:

Another active end to the week, with a surface low arriving by Thursday, sparking light showers across the area that could linger into Friday.

A second wave moves in Saturday sparking showers to kick off the weekend. Another shot of cooler temperatures settles in for Saturday and Sunday, with highs failing to make it out of the 50s.