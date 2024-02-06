Cloudy and cooler Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloud cover briefly returns today. We’ll climb the ladder with temperatures for the rest of the week.



Tuesday:

Low cloud cover has again returned to central Indiana, which will make for a gloomy, and in some cases, foggy start to our Tuesday morning.

We do anticipate the low cloud cover to hang around for much of the morning, but slowly move out heading into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will take a bit of hit, falling to the lower/middle 40s across the area.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy conditions. We can’t rule out some patchy areas of fog, but shouldn’t be a widespread issue. Lows dip to the upper 20s/lower 30s.

Wednesday:

Upper level pattern will remain quiet for the middle of the week, which allows more sunshine back into the state, as well as a trend upward in temperatures. Highs top out in the lower/middle 50s.

Thursday and Friday:

Very mild conditions to end the week, with highs both days flirting with 60° both days.

Expect cloud cover to increase on Thursday ahead of a rain maker moving in. Showers should hold off until late Thursday into Friday morning.

The system could ramp up the wind field a bit, with gusts ranging between 30-40mph Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Dry weather with slightly cooler temperatures moving in for Saturday, with highs returning to the upper 40s/lower 50s. An upper level wave moving through Sunday could spark some showers starting Sunday, with chances continuing through Tuesday of next week. Our temperatures look to cool back quite a bit heading into the new work week, with highs returning to near seasonable norms.

Long range pattern appears to look cooler for the back half of the month.