Cloudy and cooler Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few light showers will be possible through this afternoon.

This morning:

We have a clear sky and comfortably cool temperatures to start the morning. We’re keeping an eye out for cloud cover in portions of Wisconsin, Michigan, and northern Indiana.

Wednesday:

Look for clouds from the north to start filling in across central Indiana after daybreak and continuing into the afternoon hours. Along with the clouds, we could have a few isolated light showers from time to time throughout the day. We do expect high pressure to build in later this afternoon, which should help to break up the cloud cover and at least give us a little bit of sunshine to wrap up the day.

High temperatures will be running cool, with the lack of sunshine only topping out into the lower 70s.

Wednesday night:

Quiet weather tonight as high pressure builds in. Expect quick cooling with a clear sky and a light wind, and overnight lows falling to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday:

Plenty of sunshine as we roll into your Thursday. With dry air in place, temperatures will warm quickly, topping out into the mid-70s.

Friday:

Friday also looks to be a pretty nice day with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs top out into the mid- and upper-70s.

This weekend:

Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the weekend, with both days dealing with highs near 80°. There’s also some chance for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but neither day looks like a washout at this point. We should see plenty of dry time on both weekend days.

8 day forecast:

The pattern does look to be active heading into the early portions of next week, with multiple showers and thunderstorm chances for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We also look to be cranking up the heat a little bit in the humidity, which will help to fuel some of these showers and storms for the first half of the week.