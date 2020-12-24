Cold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tumbling temperatures Thursday morning with everyone falling through the 20s. A few light flurries will be around which could slicken up a few spots for any morning travel. High temperatures Thursday will remain in the lower 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday night will be a frigid Christmas Eve night with lows falling to the lower teens with feel-like temperatures below zero.

Christmas Day will be a cold one with highs in the lower 20s through the day with a mix of sun and clouds.

This weekend, highs will return to near seasonal high. Saturday will be dry with a few rays of sunshine. Most spots will top out in the mid-30s. A few afternoon showers will arrive Sunday with highs in the lower 40s.

Next week highs hold steady in the mid 30s with a light mix possible by the later half of the week.