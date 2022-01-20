Weather

Cold end to the week

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens with feel-like temperatures in the lower single digits! Should continue to be a cold day with highs in the mid 20s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Wind chills will remain in the mid teens through the day today. Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the mid-teens. Should be a cold end to the week with highs in the mid 20s Friday afternoon.

A cold weekend and looks split with Saturday the better of the two days. Highs will climb to the lower 30s. Snow chances return Sunday with highs in the upper 20s.

It remain chilly for most of the work week next week with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s through the end of the week with Snow chances Tuesday.