Weather

Cold start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The week is off to a cold start with temperatures in the mid teens to start the morning. Highs today will struggle to reach the 30-degree mark with sun and clouds. Lows tonight will fall to the upper teens. Highs will continue to warm through the week with highs in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday.

It gets even warmer Wednesday with highs warming to the mid 50s with our next weather maker arriving not too long after. Highs on Thursday should top out in the lower 50s with showers and then transition as highs fall through the day. As temperatures get colder, rain should transition to a wintry mix. Lows will bottom out in the 20s.

Friday should be mainly dry but cold with highs in the lower 30s. This weekend highs will warm to the lower to mid 40s with sunshine for now with highs by Monday in the lower 50s.