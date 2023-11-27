Cold start to the work week

The early week will bring winter-like temperatures, while the middle to late week will see a gradual moderation.

This morning:

A mix of clouds and cold to central Indiana. A few snow showers have been noted in eastern portions of the state. A few of the roads might get a bit icy

Monday:

Monday brings dry but cold weather, courtesy of a broad trough bringing in a northwest flow. Cloud cover may decrease throughout the day, and temperatures will reach the lower to middle 30s.

Monday night:

Winter-like temperatures and single-digit wind chills overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy to mainly clear, with lows in the teens.

Tuesday:

Troughing over parts of the Midwest will bring a general west to northwest flow pattern, resulting in very cold temperatures and single-digit wind chill values. Northwest winds, sustained at 10-15 mph, combined with lows in the upper teens and highs in the 30s, will create a really cold day.

8 day forecast:

Dry conditions are expected through Thursday as high pressure moves over the southeastern parts of the country. A milder airmass will gradually move north, leading to more mild temperatures each day. Rainfall is anticipated on Friday, with the heaviest precipitation expected during the morning to early afternoon hours.

Beyond the Week:

Guidance suggests above-average temperatures and moisture anomalies persisting into the following weekend. Expect more chances for rainfall and temperatures at or above normal continuing into the next week for Central Indiana.