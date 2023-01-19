Weather

Cooler and winter like end to the week

A few light sprinkles around this morning with damp roads from the heavy rain yesterday. Lots of locations from I-70 and points south were around the 1-2″ mark while northern Indiana was closer to 00.50″. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 50s this morning with highs today in the lower 50s this afternoon! Should be a breezy day with gusts around 25-30 mph. Ther could be a stray prinkle around through the day and as temperatures fall to 30s it could transition to a wintry mix. Friday will be more seasonal with highs in the mid 30s with a few isolated snow showers around.

This weekend looks a little chilly with highs in the upper 30s Saturday with clouds and a few rays of sunshine around. Sunday our next weather maker arrives bringing in a light wintry mix to end the weekend with highs in the mid 30s. We could see some light snow accumulation from it.

Next week starts in the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Mid week we could see a potent winter weather system that we’ll keep an eye on that could give us some accumulating snow.