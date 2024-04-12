Cooler Friday, warmer weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winds may gust up to 35mph today.

This morning:

Flooding remains a concern this morning after heavy rain filled in across the last couple of days. Indianapolis has had 5.91 inches of rain so far for April, which is now the wettest start to April.

A trough digging through the area is sparking light showers across central Indiana this morning. Temperatures are hovering around 50° with wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph this morning.

Friday:

Expect on-and-off showers for much of the morning, but rain should be relatively late. The total rainfall should be less than a quarter of an inch.

Meanwhile, the afternoon will remain cloudy, cool, and breezy. Wind gusts will get up to around 40 mph at times this afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the mid- and upper-50s later today.

Friday night:

Tonight will quiet things down as chances move and clouds slowly brick. The wind should diminish as well, which will allow for chili temperatures to dip to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

This weekend:

The weekend looks wonderful, as winds will shift south and west starting Saturday morning. Expect lots of sunshine for your Saturday, and highs are returning to the mid- and upper 60s. Sunday looks even better with partly cloudy skies. There is an isolated thunderstorm risk for the afternoon hours, but those should be few and far between. High temperatures surged to the mid- and upper-70s on Sunday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Southerly flow continues for much of next week, with quiet weather to open the work week. High temperatures should peak over 80°. We had until Monday afternoon. The weather pattern returns to active status starting Tuesday, with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms Tuesday into Wednesday could be on the most severe side. I will keep an eye on that as we get a little bit closer to midweek. High temperatures will remain well above average, topping out in the mid and upper 70s through the middle of the week.