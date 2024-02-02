Cooler Friday, warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds and cooler temperatures return briefly. Beautiful weather slides in this weekend.

This Morning:

Low clouds are hanging out over much of the state after a cold front passage overnight. It’s not completely overcast, but expect more clouds than clearing for much of the morning hours. Where some clearing has taken place, some isolated areas of fog have developed. Mostly cloudy conditions will likely hang around for much of the morning.

Friday:

Clouds will hang tough for the first half of the day, but slowly break up heading into the afternoon.

Temperatures will run about 10° cooler than Thursday, but still well above average for this time of year.

Friday night:

Skies should gradually clear out, allowing for colder and quiet conditions. Lows fall to the mid/upper 20s.

This weekend:

Beautiful weather on tap both days this weekend. We should see abundant sunshine with temperatures running 10-15° above average.

8 day forecast:

Dry, quiet and mild weather pattern continues well into next week. Expect highs to hover around 50° for much of the week. Next rain chance doesn’t arrive until late week/into next weekend.

Long range pattern still looks very warm and possibly wet over the next 8-14 days.