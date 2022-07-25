Weather

Cooler start to the week

After an active weekend we should start off the week ona damp and cooler note! We’ll se clouds around today with highs in the lower 80s. There could be an isolated shower during the afternoon and evening. Lows will bottom out in the mid 60s.

Rain and storm chances will continue through the day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s with heavy rain and storms around through the morning and the afternoon! Storm chances will continue through the middle half of the week with highs in the lower 80s. We should rack up rain totals and get between 2-3″ by Thursday.

Highs through the end of the week will stay cool with most spots in the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs through the weekend will remain below the seasonal high with most spots in the ower 80s with sunshine.