Weather

David’s forecast dries out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Finally, we are getting some relief from the very rainy weather so far this July. So far, Indianapolis has measured 6.29″ of rain in July. That is 3.81″ above average for this time of the month. If we are lucky, there might not be any rain again until Friday. And there is more good news. with the dry weather we will get to enjoy some comfortable temperatures for the next several days.



Tonight – Clearing skies and comfortable temperatures. Low 64



Sunday – Mostly sunny and warmer, but not too hot. High 82



Monday – Still dry, sunny skies and temperatures a little below average. High 84



Tuesday – More sunshine and dry weather. High 85

After a cloudy start to the day, the clouds began to break up and let some sunshine through over Morse Reservoir Saturday afternoon.

In the past day or so we have added more rain that was not needed.

The day started gloomy with low overcast clouds.

By Saturday afternoon, much of the cloud cover had evaporated letting through lots of sunshine.

With sunshine part of the day, temperatures warmed up but stayed a few degrees below average.

Sunday is looking great! Sunshine and a little warmer but not too humid.

If the dry weather holds for 5 days, that would be the longest stretch of dry weather since early July.