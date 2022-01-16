Weather

David’s Forecast for Snow Showers

While we enjoyed a fairly pleasant and sunny Sunday, the big storm you have probably been hearing about headed from the south to the Appalachians and east coast. We could see some snow showers Monday not connected to the big storm. No significant accumulations, but watch out for some slick spots if you are headed out early Monday.

Tonight – Not as cold. Low 20.

Monday – Cloudy with snow showers off and on. Probably a quarter inch accumulation or less in some spots. Just a dusting most areas. High 32

Tuesday – Sunshine returns and temperatures warm up a little. Low of 23 Tuesday morning. Up to 40 Tuesday afternoon.

I hope you got a chance to get out and enjoy the sunshine Sunday. Lots of folks were getting a little exercise at the ice rink in Carmel.

Temperatures were actually not too bad without as much wind today. High of 37 at the Indy Airport.

The big storm in the southeast is sending a little bit of snow into Dayton, Cincinnati, Madison and Louisville. I do not expect it to get any farther into Indiana.

With a mixture of heavy rain, ice and wind, this storm will have a huge impact on travel the next day or so. Hopefully, you do not need to travel to the east or southeast.

The pink area is under a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow. The light blue area is under a Winter Weather Advisory for less snow but still possible travel problems.

Relatively speaking, a relatively quiet weather pattern in central Indiana. there could be some snow showers Monday morning causing scattered slick spots. So be careful if you are headed out Monday morning.

8 Day Outlook – Another chance for some light snow showers on Wednesday. After the system moves through some colder air moves back in. Lows in the teens and highs in the 20s the rest of the week.