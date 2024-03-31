Easter Showers Shift Timelines as Severe Threat Looms

TONIGHT

Despite the early disturbance, skies briefly cleared, setting the stage for the delayed arrival of convective activity. Initially forecast for the afternoon, the bulk of the storm system now targets an 8 PM onset. With temperatures hovering in the upper 40s to low 50s, winds shift from the southeast, bringing gusts of 10-15 mph. While the primary concern hovers over hail formation, the potential for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes remains a watchful point.

TOMORROW

The remnant instability from tonight’s system carries over, with scattered showers likely before noon. The chance for thunderstorms escalates post-noon as the daytime heat contributes to atmospheric instability. Highs peak near 68°F with variable winds at 5-10 mph, ushering in bouts of gusty conditions that could amplify any storm-related impacts.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Skies remain turbulent with continued showers and a possible thunderstorm early. The storm threat wanes past midnight, giving way to a cloudy calm with lows settling around 53°F. Expect winds to calm, settling in from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY

A transient high-pressure system introduces a brief respite, presenting partly sunny skies. The temperature climbs modestly to a high of 72°F, accompanied by light northeast winds transitioning to southeast at 5-10 mph intervals.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clarity is short-lived as the next system queues up, hinting at showers post-midnight. Lows are mild, around 56°F, with southeast winds persisting at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Midweek ushers in scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, courtesy of a wandering low-pressure system. Highs are expected in the mid-60s, with variable winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Shower chances decrease, yet a few may linger into the night. Lows dip to the upper 40s, with a continuing southeast breeze.

THURSDAY

Transitioning weather offers a mix of clouds and sun with daytime highs reaching the pleasant mark of 70°F. Winds shift to the southwest, bringing intervals of 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Skies clear substantially, setting the stage for a tranquil night. Lows are comfortable, in the mid-50s, under the watchful guard of a gentle southwestern wind.

8 DAY OUTLOOK

As Easter Sunday’s rumble fades, the upcoming week hints at calmer skies. Breezy, sun-kissed days are on the horizon, great news for initial estimates of cloud cover for observing the April 8th eclipse. Expect a gradual warm-up, with temperatures likely cresting in the 70s by midweek, under a regime of high-pressure poised to offer clear viewing conditions in the days leading up to the celestial event.