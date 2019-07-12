Fantastic Friday; 90s return for the weekend

It’s going to be a stunning way to end the week with highs in the lower to mid 80s with low humidity and lots of sunshine! Tonight will be quiet and comfortable with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

It will be a sunny start to the weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s during the afternoon with rising humidity levels rising through the afternoon. It’ll be a hot and humid second half of the weekend with highs returning to the lower 90s Sunday afternoon with a chance of an isolated storm through the afternoon.

Chance of storms will continue through the work week next week with leftovers of Tropical Storm Barry moving into the state. Highs will briefly cool to the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Spots in central Indiana could accumulate 1-2″ of rain.

Once the leftovers of Barry move out, temperatures will skyrocket to the lower 90s with some sunshine.