Flurries with bitter cold temps Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Blustery conditions with scattered flurries through the day. Warming temperatures return mid week.

This morning:

Right now, there’s a bit of snow falling in parts of north and central Indiana, as a weak system is passing through. The snow should wrap up by mid morning, and the gusty winds will calm down as the day goes on. Expect morning temps in the teens, feeling even colder with the wind.

Tuesday:

Highs will hang around the upper 20s. By the afternoon, the sky should clear up.

Tuesday night:

It’ll be quiet and dry, with a few clouds hanging around in the northeast. Temps will drop to the upper teens or low 20s.

Wednesday:

Much warmer temperatures (closer to average) move back into the state for mid-week. Expect sunny skies, but some pretty gusty winds coming out of the southwest.

8 day forecast

The rest of the week is looking pretty average temperature-wise, thanks to winds from the southwest. . A wave of low pressure will move slowly from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley, bringing warmth and moisture. There’s a decent shot for some much needed, soaking rains starting Thursday night into much of Friday.

The weekend’s chill and mostly dry. Weak high pressure takes over, giving us a breather. Next week might bring some changes – rain might show up as a trough swings in. Overall, expect temperatures a bit above normal, with a few days hitting the 50s.