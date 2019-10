INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Showers will continue through the Friday evening commute as much cooler air sinks through the night.

Friday night: Prepare for a wet night as showers and storms continue into the overnight hours. It'll be windy and much cooler overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 30s.

Saturday: A few lingering showers are possible before sunrise. Areas of patchy frost will develop in the morning. The coolest air of the season will arrive Saturday as we start the day with temperatures in the upper 30s. Expect a mostly sunny and dry afternoon with temperatures in the 50s.