Frosty morning, warmer Thursday afternoon

Temperatures quickly warm up heading into the holiday weekend.

This morning:



Frosty temperatures greet you this morning. Many areas are below freezing. In some cases, we are well below freezing, especially up north. We are dealing with a mainly clear sky and light winds, which are causing the drop in temperatures this morning.

Thursday:

High pressure continues through much of the day today, leaving us sunny for the morning and just a few clouds building later this afternoon. Temperatures should rebound significantly, with highs into the mid and upper 50s, which is around average for the end of March.

Winds will tick up a bit through the day today, with gusts between 20 to 25 mph.

Thursday night:

Tonight is clear and calm, with temperatures much more manageable for the overnight hours. Lowe’s dipped down to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday:

A warm front moving through overnight should allow for a big boost in temperatures on Friday. Expect highs to top out into the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Easter weekend:

An active pattern is setting up as we gear up for the holiday weekend and beyond. A warm front draped across the state will create chances for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. We don’t think that the day will be a washout, but you should keep an eye out for chances of rain at any park during the day.

Easter Sunday could potentially be wet, but right now we’re leaning toward later in the afternoon and evening for some of those better rain chances.

8 day forecast:

The opening of the workweek provides us with the best opportunity for rain and storms as a stronger upper-level wave pushes into the Midwest. Right now, there does look to be the possibility of thunderstorms and possibly even a few stronger storms for both Monday and Tuesday.

We will see a shot of colder air briefly moving in through the middle of next week, with highs back to the low fifties by Wednesday.

Longer range pattern does bring our temperatures back to above average as we head into the middle of the month.