Gradual clearing Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will remain below average for one more day before a warming trend arrives for the second half of the week.

This morning:

Clouds are still hanging tough across much of the state this morning, but we are noting clearing taking place just to our west into Illinois.

Temperatures are hovering in the upper 40s/lower 50s across the state. It’s much cooler to our west where skies have cleared out.

Tuesday:

Expect clouds to hang around for the morning, but we should see clouds gradually breaking from west to east as we progress through the day. Highs top out in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Tuesday night:

Partly cloudy and quiet conditions with seasonably cool temperatures. Lows fall to the middle 40s.

Wednesday:

The best weather day of the week, with brief ridging through the day. Expect lots of sunshine and a return to near normal temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 60s. Any rain chances should hold off until late Wednesday.

Thursday:

The first of a couple of waves will roll in Thursday morning, sparking very light and scattered showers to the area.

Temperatures should remain mild, topping out in the mid 60s.

8 day forecast:

Another wave will roll in late Thursday night into Friday, sparking light showers across the area, with a shot of slightly cooler air. Highs will return to near 60° starting Friday. An upper level low spinning to our north could again squeeze out a few showers to kick off the weekend Saturday. Temperatures look to warm a bit heading into next week.