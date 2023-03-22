Heavy rain potential

A light mist around this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. Cloudy skies for the remainder of the day with highs in the mid 50s! Showers and storms are possible during the evening and especially overnight with an isolated gusty storm, Main threat will be hail. Lows will bottom out in the lower 50s. Highs Thursday will warm to the mid 60s with a fedw showers around. We also have a low end severe weather risk in southern Indiana for a gusty storm during the afternoon/evening. The concern with the second round of rain and storms will be the heavy rain. The potential for flooding is there with 1″-3″ of rain falling by the end of the week.

Friday will be a grey and wet day with scattered showers around. Highs will cool to the lower 50s. There could be a few scatterd light showers early Saturday morning. We’ll salvage the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm to the lower 50s. Sunday starts dry with rai chances increasing through the evening. Highs will continue to warm to the upper 50s. Should start off dry and mild next week with highs in the lower to mid 50s.