Hot and humid weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and muggy morning with a few spots waking up to patchy fog. Expect to see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs warming to the upper 80s Friday.

A hot and humid weekend with highs on Saturday warming to the lower 90s with tropical-like humidity making it feel like the lower 100s through the afternoon! There could be a stray shower or storm during the afternoon with plenty of dry time throughout the day.

The Better chance of showers and storms is Sunday with highs slightly warmer. Highs on Sunday possibly in the mid-90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s. There is a better chance of scattered storms during the afternoon with some on the severe side from Indy and points north.

An unsettled start to the workweek next week with highs cooling to the upper 80s. Rain and storms will continue through midweek with highs in the mid-80s.