Hot and humid weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 90s return to central Indiana this weekend, with all eyes on Barry as it takes aim on the Gulf coast.

Today:

Hot and humid weather returns for the weekend. Should see mostly sunny conditions, with just an isolated shot for a shower or storm for our far northern counties later this afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 90s

Tonight:

Clear and humid overnight. Lows fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s

Sunday:

Another steamy day. Should see a few showers and storms develop heading into the afternoon, however the coverage will be quite limited, leaving many areas across central Indiana dry.

Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Barry:

Tropical storm Barry should make landfall later this morning on the coast of Louisiana, just west of New Orleans. The track will take the storm system north along the Mississippi River, dumping heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast and Deep South.

8 day forecast:

Remnants from Barry should bring some much needed rainfall to many of us mid-week, with Tuesday and Wednesday the mostly likely of days to see rainfall. Higher amounts of up to 3″+ look to set up for the southern half/southern third of the state. Drier weather settles in for the end of the week, with the potential for the hottest air of the season moving in starting next Friday.