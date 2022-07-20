Weather

Hot stretch ahead

A muggy start to the morning with tempeatures in the mid 70s with clear skies. It’ll be a steamy afternoon with highs in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures between 100°-105°. We have a Heat Advisory in place from I-70 and points south because of it. We have storm chances in the mix later on today with a cold front passing through. We could see a stronger storm possible with damaging winds and hail as the main threat. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s.

Still hot and humid Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. We’re in the lower 90s through the end of the week with sunshine and dry time.

Heat sticks around for the weekend with highs in the mid 90s Saturday. Feel like temperatures will soar to the lower 100s. Storm chances will be around through the weekend as well and will be spotty in nature through Sunday. Highs Sunday will top out in the lower 90s.

Rain chances look favorable Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will stick around through the mid week with highs in the upper 80s.