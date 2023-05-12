Humidity and rain chances return for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm temperatures continue with more humid conditions this weekend. A few rain chances could be possible over the next few days.

Friday:

Quiet weather continues this morning, but an upper level low is slowly working through parts of the Great Lakes. With this in the neighborhood, expect a few showers and storms to develop – especially into the afternoon. Generally, rain should be pretty spotty and not likely very organized.

Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Friday night:

A few showers possible this evening, but overall quiet, mild and muggy. Lows only fall to the mid 60s.

Saturday:

A weakening upper level trough working through the middle of the country moves close enough to have somewhat of an influence on our weather this weekend. A few showers and storms will be possible during the day on Saturday, but should be few and far between. Any storm that develops could have the potential of producing damaging winds or large hail.

Mother’s Day:

Boundary is set to move through the area on Sunday, but looks to continue to weaken. That said, still could see a few scattered showers and storms across the area for the afternoon and evening hours, but should have a decent amount of dry time.

8 day forecast:

Drier air and cooler temperatures over the long term next week, with highs in the mid 70s for much of the week. Pattern remains pretty quiet until late in the week.