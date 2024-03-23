Indianapolis weather brings blend of sun, showers, and shifting breezes

TONIGHT

A tranquil evening awaits Indianapolis, with the daytime’s gentle warmth easing into a cooler, partly cloudy night. Expect a light northeasterly breeze, guiding temperatures down to the mid-30s, perfect for an evening stroll if you’re dressed warmly.

TOMORROW

Sunshine dominates the sky as the city wakes to a brisk morning, eventually warming to a high in the low 50s. Southeast winds picking up to 10-13 mph bring a crispness to the air, adding vigor to the day’s activities.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The clear skies give way to increasing clouds, heralding a mild night ahead with lows in the mid-40s. Breezy conditions persist, with southeast winds at 13-20 mph, possibly gusting higher.

MONDAY

As the workweek commences, expect mostly cloudy skies with a warm front bringing a chance of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak at a comfortable high near 65 degrees, while the southerly winds maintain their strength at 18-23 mph, gusting up to 36 mph at times.

MONDAY NIGHT

The likelihood of rain escalates, with showers mainly after 8 pm. The low around 48 degrees offers a soft backdrop to the pitter-patter of rain against windows, as breezy conditions continue. A few patches of rain could hold thunder and lightning.

TUESDAY

Intermittent showers add a rhythm to the day, though they’ll clear before evening. The high near 58 degrees is accompanied by a brisk southwest wind.

TUESDAY NIGHT

A clearer night with a mere 30 percent chance of showers before it gives way to mostly cloudy skies and a cooler low around 33 degrees. The wind shifts west, calming slightly.

8 DAY FORECAST

As March prepares to make its exit, we watch for signs of the proverbial lion’s roar. While the upcoming weekend hints at the potential for active weather, with temperatures and conditions fluctuating, Indianapolis residents should stay prepared for a spirited end to the month.