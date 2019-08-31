INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Good Saturday morning! We are getting off to a mostly cloudy start with temps in the 60s. Radar is indicating a few spotty showers. It will be mostly cloudy today with highs near 80 degrees.

A weak disturbance will bring the threat for isolated showers and storms. Don’t cancel outdoor plans as there should be plenty of dry hours.

On Sunday, we will have a little better chance for scattered thunderstorms. It will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Labor Day will be about the same with temps in the lower 80s and the threat for a couple of storms.

The extended outlook shows a quick warm-up to about 90 degrees on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring in scattered storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Once the front passes, cooler and less humid air will arrive with highs in the 70s by next Thursday and Friday.