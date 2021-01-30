Live blog: Winter storm warning, advisories for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories cover most of the northern half of Indiana, where heavy snow is expected to begin in some areas late Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis is under a winter weather advisory through 4 p.m. EST Sunday. Multiple winter weather advisories from the National Weather Service included these Indiana counties: Boone, Decatur, Dearborn, Fountain, Franklin, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Montgomery, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Shelby and Wayne counties. Snow totals could range from 1 to 6 inches with the heaviest amounts for counties bordering the Indiana-Ohio state line.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 4 p.m. EST Sunday for these Indiana counties: Adams, Allen, Benton, Blackford, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Delaware, Fulton, Grant, Hamilton, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jasper, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Newton, Pulaski, Randolph, Starke, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Wabash, Warren, Wells and Whitley. Show totals could range from 4 to 9 inches with the heaviest amounts in northern Indiana, the weather service said.

11:40 a.m. update

The National Weather Services says it’s made no changes to the forecasted arrival of precipitation this afternoon and evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. for areas near and north-east of I-74, with rain to the south and west.

11 a.m. update

Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews were set to begin pre-treating roads and potential slick spots. They planned to remain active through Monday morning as needed.

10:47 p.m. update

The start times of the high school boys basketball games at Taylor against Eastbook have been moved up. The junior varsity game will begin at 4 p.m. and the varsity game will follow.

9:28 a.m. update

Messy 24+ hours ahead. Winter storm warnings and advisories kick in later this afternoon. Heavy snow rates on tap late afternoon into the evening. #INwx @WISH_TV #daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/110Fck4Sna — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) January 30, 2021

8:47 a.m. update

The start times of high school boys basketball games at New Castle against Carmel have been moved up. The junior varsity game will begin at 3 p.m. while the varsity game will start about 4:30 p.m.

8:16 a.m. update