Mid summer heat continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few more rounds of 90° heat is on tap for the rest of the work week.

Tonight:

A weak disturbance pushing through to our north may spark an isolated shower or storm for parts of our northern counties early this evening – otherwise we are quiet and muggy, with overnight lows falling to the lower 70s.

Thursday:

Similar conditions on tap compared to Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds, with hot and humid conditions. A stray pop up storm may be possible for northern portions of central Indiana.

Highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with heat indices in the middle 90s.

Friday:

A cold front will swing through the state for the morning and early afternoon hours, triggering a few showers and storms. Best chance for rain will be for our northern counties, and rain should clear the area by late afternoon.

Highs hit the mid 80s

Weekend/8 day forecast:

Cooler and less humid air should make for a refreshing weekend across the state, with highs in the lower 80s. Heat and humidity make a comeback for the first half of the week, as temperatures return to the mid to upper 80s.