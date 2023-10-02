Mid-summer like temperatures continue for much of this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running about 15° above average for the first half of the week. Sharp cool down coming this weekend.

This morning:

A few patchy areas of fog this morning, but nothing like we had late last week. Most areas of dealing with clear skies.

Temperatures are hovering around 60° for most areas around the state.

Monday:

Sunny conditions with very warm temperatures ahead. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Monday night:

Mainly clear and comfortable. Lows fall to the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Tuesday:

Sunny and warm. Should be another beautiful day, with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday:

One last very warm day, with just a few clouds building into the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

8 day forecast:

Big changes ahead late week. A cold front and trough will dig through the Midwest. Scattered showers arrive Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. Rainfall amounts could get as high as 0.5″

Sharply cooler temperatures arrive in the wake of the trough, with highs possibly not making it out of the 50s this weekend, and an outside chance for some patchy frost Saturday night/Sunday morning.