Mild Thursday with rain moving in late

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures briefly return to seasonable levels before several rain chances parade across the state through the weekend.

Thursday:

Sun and clouds to start the day, with some patchy areas of frost north of Indy. Temperatures should warm nicely through the afternoon, with highs topping out in the lower/middle 60s.

Thursday night:

Warm front sliding in from the south will usher in scattered showers with a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected, but a few heavy downpours will be possible. Chances for rain will continue into the overnight.

Lows will only fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday:

Scattered showers continue across the state for the morning. Some fog may develop in southwestern portions of the state. The rest of the day will be cloudy and cooler, with highs near 60°.

Weekend:

Cold front will move through the state on Saturday, sparking scattered showers and storms. Highs will top out in the middle 60s. Much cooler temperatures with blustery winds move in on Sunday, with a few light showers possible.

8 day forecast:

Chilly and windy conditions to start the week. Light showers possible for both Monday and Tuesday with highs only getting into the 50s both days. Temperatures will gradually warm through the week, with closer to seasonable normal highs by late week.