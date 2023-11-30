Milder temperatures Thursday, rain returns Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Well above average temperatures move back into the region as our weather pattern turns more active.

Thursday:

A significant weather system is on the move, originating from the southwest, and making its way towards our region.

Before any rain arrives, expect sunny conditions and milder temps through the afternoon.

This system will bring a decent amount of moisture with it. Expect precipitation starting in the afternoon, persisting into the overnight hours.

Another element to be aware of is the increasing surface wind gusts. Winds are expected to pick up throughout the day, reaching around 30 mph, and calming down overnight.

Friday:

As we move into Friday, the weather system will be over Missouri. Steady showers will be around for the early morning hours, but should move north of us for the remainder of the day. The remainder of our Friday looks cloudy with some areas of light rain and highs in the lower 50s.

This weekend:

Cloudy skies will persist through the weekend, with temperatures ranging from the low 40s at night to the low 50s during the day. There is a chance for a few showers Sunday afternoon.

8 day outlook:

Looking ahead to next week, there’s a chance of more precipitation for the open of the work week, with the potential for colder air and even light snow on Tuesday.