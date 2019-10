INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A quiet start to Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-50s. Showers and storms will move in late Monday morning and through the afternoon.

The storms that move in early Monday could be strong to severe with damaging winds as the main threat. There is a marginal risk from central Indiana to southern portions of the state for the severe weather risk. Highs Monday will warm to the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will stick around overnight with sustained winds at 20-25 mph.