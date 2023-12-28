Morning fog, afternoon rain and snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wintry mix chance for much of the state as we close out the week, Quiet weather setting up for the holiday weekend.

Thursday:

Some areas, particularly in the north and east portions of the region, are starting off with fog. Expect gradual clearing shortly after daybreak.

As we move into the afternoon, scattered showers become more widespread; especially southwest of the metro. With temperatures hovering in the mid 30s for much of the day, there will be some back and forth between rain and snow, with some mixing possible at times as well.

Thursday night:

By evening, precipitation likely become more widespread. As temperatures flirt with the freezing mark, we should see some transition to all snow in some areas, however, most areas should avoid any accumulation. Areas near the Illinois state line and westward have a better chance of seeing snowfall accumulations, which should be at an inch or less, and would likely be quite isolated.

Friday:

Friday morning may witness lingering precipitation, possibly a mix of rain and snow. While temperatures hover around freezing, the potential for a coating of snow exists, especially in western parts of the region. Precipitation should pull away by late morning, leaving us with cloudy conditions and areas of drizzle for the remainder of the afternoon.

Holiday weekend:

Quiet weather with slightly warmer temperatures on tap for Saturday. Sunday looks a bit more gloomy, as a weak upper level system slides in from the northwest, sparking light rain/snow showers for the afternoon/evening hours. No accumulation is expected. Colder temperatures will follow the Sunday system, with highs in the mid 30s to kick off the new year.

8 day forecast:

Looking beyond the weekend, the long-range forecast indicates quieter weather with few opportunities for significant precipitation. Near-normal temperatures through much of next week, with calm weather to begin the new year.