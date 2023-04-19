Near record temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A return to Summer like temperatures for the mid-week. Sharply cooler temps return for the weekend.

Wednesday:

It should be another fine day. Some storms that are dying off to our west will bring some clouds to the state by late this morning. Despite this, sunshine should still be the rule, and temperatures will continue to warm. Highs should reach the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Wednesday night:

Partly cloudy, quiet and comfortable, with lows only falling to the middle 50s.

Thursday:

Dry, breezy and very warm. Winds may gust up to 35mph at times through the day. Highs should top out in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Rain returns:

A cold front will move through the state after Midnight Friday morning, bringing a round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Rain likely hangs around through mid-morning, Friday.

Another round is expected late Friday night into Saturday. This should mostly be showers, but a weak thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The potential exists for heavy rain at times through Saturday morning, with gusty winds, too. Many areas could see up to 1″ of rainfall with some isolated higher amounts.

Weekend:

Much cooler temperatures on tap following the early weekend system. Highs both days will only hit the upper 40s/lower 50s for the afternoons. Some frost will be likely Sunday morning along with Monday morning.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather starting Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures heading into the middle of next week. Long range pattern remains active with near/below normal temperatures.