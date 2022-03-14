Weather

Nice start to a fantastic week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s with a mix of clouds and clearing. It should be a great start to the week with highs in the lower 60s and some clouds with loads of sunshine. There should be a light breeze around today. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s. On Tuesday, a weak system will pass through early on, soaking up a light shower or two through the morning. Otherwise, most of the day will be dry with highs still warming to the lower 60s.

Wednesday highs will continue to warm to the upper 60s with loads of sunshine. The outlook is even better for Thursday with highs breaking into the lower 70s.

There will be a better chance for rain to end the week with scattered showers through the day. Highs will cool slightly with most spots in the lower 60s. Right behind the front, highs will remain cool for Saturday with highs in the mid 50s to start the weekend. We’re headed to the lower 60s Sunday with some sunshine. Highs will continue to trend towards the mid 60s through the first half of next week.