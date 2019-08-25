Nice Sunday; rain returns Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beautiful weather continues to finish off the weekend. Showers and storms look to return to open the work week.

Today:

We should be in for another very nice day across the area. Winds will shift to the southwest, which opens us up to slightly warmer temperatures along with a touch higher humidity values. Highs top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our early work week storm complex. Much of the overnight should be dry, but can’t rule out a few isolated showers near daybreak. Lows fall to the middle to upper 60s.

Monday:

Upper level wave ejects in from the central Plains, squeezing out showers and storms to the area starting Monday morning. A few heavy downpours could be possible, especially as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. Scattered rain chances will continue into the evening hours.

Highs will be cooler due to the cloud cover and rain, only topping out in the middle 70s

Tuesday:

Cold front pushing through the area should provide another round of scattered showers, with possibly a thunderstorm or two. By late afternoon, the front should clear the state, leaving us dry by Tuesday evening.

8 day forecast:

Quiet pattern shaking out for the rest of the work week. Temperatures should stay below average and humidity will be quite low, including heading into the holiday weekend.