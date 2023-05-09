Pleasant stretch of weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain chances and humidity have moved out, but mild temperatures will remain for the next several days.

Tuesday:

Some clouds still hanging around this morning will slowly work out of the state through the day. Expect a mostly sunny sky with more refreshing breeze this afternoon with drier air settling in. Highs should reach the low/mid 70s.

Tuesday night:

Mainly clear, quiet and cooler. Lows fall to the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Wednesday:

Nice day ahead with warmer temperatures. Humidity should remain relatively low. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday:

Humidity will dial up a bit ahead of a shortwave exiting the southern Plains. A few showers will be possible ahead of a warm front – mainly in the evening/late evening hours. A few storms will be possible, too. High should make a run at 80° by the afternoon.

8 day forecast:

More unstable airmass settles in starting Friday, making for several rain/storm chances from Friday through Sunday. Most of the activity will be fueled by daytime heating during those three days. Well above average temperatures continue through the weekend. Humidity will be higher for the weekend as well. Pattern looks cooler and calm early next week.