Weather

Pleasant Sunday; several rain chances this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another comfortable day is on tap to wrap up the weekend. An active pattern returns Monday, with numerous rain chances possible for the upcoming workweek.

Sunday:

Low humidity and comfortable temperatures are expected through the day. Clouds will be on the increase from south to north through the afternoon. Some isolated showers are possible in extreme southern and eastern Indiana. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Sunday night:

It will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Lows fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday:

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and some thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs top out in the lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

Another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday. Keep an eye on the remnants of Fred, which could sneak into parts of the state for Wednesday. There will be better chances for much-needed showers and storms move in for Thursday and Friday.