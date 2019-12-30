Prepare for a cold end to 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much colder air sinks into the state as we end 2019.

Monday night:

Prepare for a windy evening and a much colder night as temperatures fall from the 30s to the 20s. It will feel much colder when you factor in the wind chill. There will be scattered snow flurries mainly north overnight.

New Year’s Eve: We will stat our day with scattered snow showers mainly north of interstate 70.

Isolated mixed precipitation will be possible before noon. Skies will become partly cloudy by Sunset, expect windy and cool conditions as temperatures only warm to the mid to upper 30s.

New Years’s Eve night: Make sure you bundle up if you have New Year’s eve plans. Skies will clear out and temperatures will fall to the 20s Tuesday night. It will feel like it’s in the teens when we factor in the wind chill overnight into Wednesday.

New Year’s Day: It will be a very cold start to 2020 as temperatures start out in the 20s Wednesday morning. Enjoy plenty of sunshine Wednesday as temperatures warm to the low 40s. As winds pick up it will feel slightly cooler Wednesday afternoon.

8 Day forecast: The gradual warming trend continues as we end the workweek. We return to a mild but wet weather pattern into the weekend. Showers will develop Thursday afternoon, expect rain chances to increase Thursday night. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Widespread rain showers are expected by Friday afternoon. Rain showers will transition to light snow Saturday.